J&K UT Wrestling C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The two-day U-23 J&K UT Wrestling Championship-cum-Selection Trials 2026, organized by the Wrestling Association of J&K in collaboration with 15th Battalion JKAP IR, concluded successfully today at Gulshan Ground, Jammu. The championship was held under the auspices of the Wrestling Federation of India, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

The closing ceremony was graced by Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), as the chief guest. Dushyant Sharma, Commandant 15th JKAP IR Battalion, along with other distinguished guests, also attended the occasion.

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The dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the organisers for conducting the championship in a professional manner and providing an excellent platform to young wrestlers of Jammu & Kashmir. They also lauded the initiative for promoting wrestling and strengthening sports culture in the Union Territory.

The chief guest distributed medals and certificates among the winners and participants and congratulated them for their outstanding performances. Mementoes were presented to the dignitaries as a token of respect and gratitude.

The organisers acknowledged the contribution of Basudev (President), Jai Bharat (General Secretary), Raju Sharma, Vijay Pehlwan, Raj Kumar, Keemti Lal Jain, and Swarn Singh, along with technical officials including Ravinder Sharma, Gurdeep Singh, Ajay Bharti, Kusum Rani, Vireshwar Bhardwaj, Muskan Rajput, and Vipan Kaith.

In the results, in the 57 kg freestyle category, Anil Singh secured first position, followed by Rahul Choudhary in second place and Arman Singh in third. In the 61 kg category, Shaqour Ahmed claimed first position, Talvir Ahmed finished second and Anshu Rajput stood third. In the 65 kg category, Yaseer Hussain won first place, while Tarun Singh and Ankush Maish secured second and third positions respectively. In the 70 kg category, Ansar Khan bagged first position, Kulvinder Singh came second and Tanikesh Sharma finished third. In the 74 kg category, Azmat Ali secured first place, followed by Bagh Hussain in second and Mohd Sameer in third. In the 79 kg category, Amarjit stood first, Sunil Singh second and Azad Ali third. In the 86 kg category, Mohd Arif claimed first position, Saqib Sader Malik finished second and Bisgaish Chib secured third place. In the 92 kg category, Sajan Singh won first place, Tofeeq Umar came second and Sahil Sharma stood third. In the 97 kg category, Kulbushan Nairana secured first position, while Vikas Singh finished second. In the 124 kg category, Mohd Yousuf clinched first place, Mohsin Shafi stood second and Sahil Chib secured third position.