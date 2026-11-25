Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: SAI STC Jammu and District Samba secured semifinal berths in the men's section of the ongoing J&K UT Senior Basketball Championship, while J&K Police and BSF Jammu will also vie for a place in the final.

In the men's semifinals scheduled for tomorrow, SAI STC Jammu will face District Samba, while J&K Police will take on BSF Jammu, setting the stage for exciting encounters as the championship enters its decisive phase.

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In the league matches played today, SAI STC Jammu defeated District Udhampur by 66-51, while J&K Police registered a convincing 59-35 victory over District Poonch to seal their respective semifinal spots.

Meanwhile, the women's final will be contested between District Reasi and District Jammu. Reasi booked their place in the title clash with a commanding 51-08 win over District Srinagar.

The matches were conducted smoothly under the supervision of a panel of referees. P.S. Singh, Hockey Coach, University of Jammu, was among the prominent persons present and witnessed the proceedings.