*BSF, JKP, Srinagar, Udhampur win on opening day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: BSF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Srinagar and Udhampur registered victories on the opening day of the J&K UT Senior Basketball Championship, which got underway here today.

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BSF men survived a stiff challenge from Rajouri, with the match going into overtime after the teams remained tied at the end of regulation time. BSF eventually held their nerves to secure a 73-68 victory in a closely contested encounter.

In other matches, J&K Police defeated 44 RR by 76-55, Udhampur beat Kathua by 43-35, while Srinagar outplayed Reasi by 61-49.

Munish Kumar, Sports Officer Central, J&K Sports Council, was the chief guest during the evening session and was introduced to the participating teams by JKBA office-bearers, including Dr Vikram Handa, president, Aman Sharma, general secretary, and Sumit Singh, vice-president.

Organised by the J&K Basketball Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, the three-day championship features 15 teams from various districts and units. Amarjit Singh, former head coach of the Indian team, Sushma Jamwal, former chief coach JKSC, Arshi Nad, Manager Indoor Stadium, Anil Wadhera, Manager MA Stadium, besides senior players and officials, were present.

The matches are being officiated by Manoj Kumar, Harpreet Singh, Vaneet Pangotra, Rajesh Bandral, Amit Bharti, Rajat Singh, Arif Khan and Mir Mursaleen.