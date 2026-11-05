J&K UT Gymnastics C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir UT Gymnastics Championship concluded with a record participation of 210 gymnasts, with competitions in the Under-12 and Senior categories held on the second day.

Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Federation of Jammu, was the chief guest and distributed medals, participation and merit certificates among the participants. He encouraged the young gymnasts to pursue the sport with dedication and confidence.

Advertisement

Bashir Ahmed, DSO Jammu, P D Singh, Senior Coach, University of Jammu, Rajan Sharma, Joint Secretary, BAI, and Ravi Salgotra, Treasurer, CAJK, were the guests of honour and also presented medals and certificates.

The organisers acknowledged the contributions of coaches Manisha Gupta and Mitali, Ravinder Singh and the BSF team for encouraging participation. They also thanked Tazayun Mukhtar, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, for her support in organising the championship and selection trials for the forthcoming National Gymnastics Championship at Jaipur and Mohali. Kiran Wattal, President, Gymnastics Association of J&K and Vice-President, GFI, thanked the UT Government, coaches and parents for their support.