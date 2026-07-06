J&K UT emerges as country’s leading performer under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan

66.53 lakh youth, 49.12 lakh women among 1.15 cr covered

Multi-stakeholder approach drives massive outreach

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, July 5: Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as one of the country's leading performers under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, with official figures showing that more than 1.15 crore people have been covered through an extensive anti-drug awareness campaign, placing the Union Territory ahead of many States and Union Territories in terms of public outreach.

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The UT's outstanding performance has been driven by the 100-day campaign launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which transformed the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement. With the LG personally conducting Padyatras across all 20 districts, the campaign ensured uniform implementation and widespread public participation, laying the foundation for J&K's emergence as one of the country's best performing regions under the initiative.

According to data compiled by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, a total of 1,15,66,114 people have been reached under the campaign in Jammu & Kashmir, reflecting the scale of awareness efforts undertaken across both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The official figures indicate that Jammu & Kashmir's outreach is substantially higher than that of several States and Union Territories, including Punjab (17,74,655 people reached), Haryana (29,54,257), Rajasthan (1,13,52,068), Himachal Pradesh (11,69,896) and Delhi (15,52,403), underscoring the extensive mobilisation carried out under the campaign.

A major focus of the initiative has been the younger generation. Of the total people covered in Jammu and Kashmir, 66,53,346 are youth, highlighting the emphasis on preventing substance abuse through early awareness and behavioural change.

Women have also figured prominently in the campaign, with 49,12,768 women reached through targeted awareness programmes designed to strengthen community participation and family-based prevention against drug abuse.

Youth constitute one of the most important stakeholders of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan. As the group most vulnerable to substance abuse, they are also the most effective in connecting with and influencing their peers.

Women are envisioned as crucial stakeholders in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, given the powerful influence they hold within their families and communities. Their ability to guide, nurture, and shape social behaviour makes them instrumental in addressing issues related to substance abuse.

With their natural leadership, empathy and strong community networks, women have been able to engage diverse groups of people and spread awareness through multiple interventions.

The campaign has been backed by an unprecedented number of awareness activities across the Union Territory. Official data reveals that over 60,000 programmes have been organised in urban and rural localities, including villages, towns and municipal areas. These comprised awareness rallies, public meetings, seminars, workshops, counseling sessions, cultural programmes, sports events and community outreach initiatives aimed at educating people about the harmful consequences of drug addiction.

Educational institutions formed the backbone of the campaign, with nearly one lakh awareness activities conducted in schools, colleges and universities. Students were sensitised through lectures, debates, interactive sessions, pledge ceremonies and other awareness programmes promoting a drug-free lifestyle.

Together, these initiatives account for nearly 1.6 lakh awareness activities, making the campaign one of the largest public awareness exercises undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir till date.

"The schools and colleges have played an active and enthusiastic role in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, undertaking a wide range of activities to spread awareness among students. Educational institutions organized online seminars, webinars, essay-writing competitions, painting contests, signature campaigns, and oath-taking sessions to educate young minds about the dangers of substance abuse", officials of the J&K Government said.

They further said, "beyond classroom initiatives, rallies and awareness drives were conducted, where students highlighted the importance of the Abhiyaan and encouraged their peers to adopt a healthy and substance-free lifestyle. Sports activities are also being organized to promote physical fitness and positive engagement among youth".

As per the official data, there are more than 8500 Nasha Mukti Mitr in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. They serve as key drivers of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan at the grassroots level. These Nasha Mukti Mitr play a crucial role in spreading awareness, mobilizing communities, and carrying out various on-ground activities within their respective districts.

The campaign has adopted a multi-stakeholder approach by involving educational institutions, Government departments, local bodies, civil society organisations, volunteers and community groups to spread awareness against drug abuse and encourage collective action.