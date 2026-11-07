J&K: Uri To Get Major Tourism Infrastructure Boost With Rs 7.93 Crore Project

Jammu, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday accorded administrative approval to develop tourist infrastructure in Uri at an estimated cost of Rs 7.93 crore, marking a significant step towards promoting border tourism in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The project will cover Uri Town, Bosiyan-Gingal, Mahura, Garkote and Bela Boniyar, with a range of tourism facilities planned across these locations, the office of the chief minister said in a post on X.

It said the proposed infrastructure includes tourist huts, facilitation centres, riverfront and scenic parks, viewpoints, trekking paths and public conveniences, aimed at enhancing the overall tourist experience.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Uri's position as an emerging border tourism destination, generate livelihood opportunities for local communities, boost economic activity and showcase the area's rich natural beauty and heritage, the post read.