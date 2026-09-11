JAMMU, Sep 11: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Bani tehsil of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the car met with an accident near an Army checkpoint at Sarthal, in which two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries.

Police said that upon receiving information, a rescue operation was launched and all the injured persons were shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Bani, for treatment.

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During treatment, two of the injured persons succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The deceased were identified as Balwant Singh Kotwal, 61, a resident of Dandi, Bhadarwah, and Monika Kotwal, 29. The injured were identified as Parshanta Kotwal, 59, Suveer Kotwal, 33, and Vikram Singh, 33, all residents of Purkhoo Domana, Jammu.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a post on X said, "spoke to DC Kathua, Rajesh Sharma after receiving a phone call from MLA Dalip Singh Parihar informing about a road accident at Sarthal."

Out of the five passengers travelling in the vehicle, three sustained injuries, but two of them unfortunately lost their life. For the third injured, appropriate medical aid is being provided, he posted.

"My sincere condolence to the bereaved families. My office is in constant touch with the district administration," he posted.