J&K | Two Booked For Using Mule Accounts To Route Illicit Funds

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Two persons have been booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for allegedly using mule accounts to route illicit funds, police said on Thursday.

In a significant step towards combating cybercrime and disrupting the financial networks used for unlawful activities, Baramulla police, through Cyber Police Station Baramulla, has registered an FIR against two persons for their alleged involvement in the use of mule bank accounts to receive, hold and transfer illicit funds, a police spokesman said.

The accused have been identified as Mohsin Ashraf Ganie and Sahil Irshad, the spokesman said.

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The case was registered on the basis of information alleging that mule bank accounts were being used to facilitate the movement of illicit funds within and outside J-K, he said.

Such accounts can be exploited to conceal the origin and movement of suspicious transactions, posing a serious challenge to the detection and prevention of cyber-enabled financial offences, the spokesman added.

He said the investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged financial transactions, establish the individual roles of those involved, and identify any other persons or networks connected with the case. (Agencies)