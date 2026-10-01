J&K Transport Department Orders Action Against 25-Year-Old Commercial Vehicles

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department has stepped up enforcement against commercial vehicles that have completed 25 years, directing owners to scrap such vehicles and warning of strict action if they continue to operate on public roads.

Transport Commissioner J&K Vishesh Paul Mahajan appealed to owners of commercial vehicles that have reached the prescribed age limit to voluntarily scrap them in accordance with the applicable regulations.

In a post on X, Mahajan urged commercial vehicle owners to take immediate action, stating that vehicles which have completed 25 years of age should be scrapped.

Advertisement

He further informed that directions have been issued to the concerned field offices to take enforcement action against such vehicles. Officials have been asked to seize overage commercial vehicles and lodge FIRs if they are found plying on roads.

The Transport Commissioner said the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters and other road users, stressing the department’s concern over the continued operation of vehicles that have crossed the prescribed age limit.

The field-level enforcement mechanism is expected to intensify checks across Jammu and Kashmir to identify and remove overage commercial vehicles from active operation.

The Transport Department has accordingly called upon vehicle owners to comply with the prescribed norms and scrap vehicles that have completed 25 years to avoid seizure and legal action.