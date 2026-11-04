J&K Tourism showcases its offerings at WTM London

Excelsior Correspondent

LONDON, Nov 3: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, being held at ExCeL London from November 3 to 5, with two dedicated stalls showcasing the Union Territory's diverse tourism offerings and emerging opportunities.

The Indian Pavilion at WTM London was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Jammu and Kashmir's participation at the prestigious international travel and tourism exhibition is aimed at showcasing its rich tourism potential, diverse destinations and unique visitor experiences to the global travel trade fraternity.

Several tourism stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir are also participating in the event, providing an opportunity to engage with international tour operators, travel professionals and industry representatives, while exploring avenues for collaboration and expanding the region's presence in the global tourism market.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism stalls have been witnessing an encouraging response from visitors and industry stakeholders, reflecting sustained interest in the Union Territory as a tourism destination.

Through its participation in WTM London, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism seeks to strengthen its international outreach, promote its diverse tourism products and establish new partnerships to position the Union Territory more prominently on the global tourism map.