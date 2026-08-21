J&K Tourism makes strong presence at TTF Mumbai, showcases diverse tourism offerings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Pavilion at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Mumbai 2026, being held from 20-22 August at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, received an encouraging response on the opening day, with significant participation from tourism stakeholders, travel trade representatives and industry professionals from the Union Territory of J&K.

TTF Mumbai provides an important platform for Jammu & Kashmir to showcase its diverse tourism potential and engage with the travel trade from Maharashtra and other parts of the country. The J&K Pavilion attracted considerable interest from stakeholders from Maharashtra, Kolkata,Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan,Karnataka, North East,and other States and UTs, who expressed keen interest in promoting Jammu & Kashmir as a preferred tourism destination.

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The pavilion highlighted the UT's diverse tourism offerings, including its iconic destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg,Katra, Patnitop and Bhaderwah, along with emerging and offbeat destinations such as Gurez, Pancheri, Bani, Bangus Valley and Aithem. It also showcased Jammu & Kashmir's rich natural landscapes, heritage and culture, adventure and pilgrimage tourism, wellness experiences, handicrafts, handlooms and distinctive local products.

The event is being held under the leadership of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and under the guidance of the Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Ashish Chandra Verma.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism, Jammu, Dr. Vikas Gupta, invited tourists and visitors to explore Jammu & Kashmir and experience its varied tourism attractions.He highlighted the immense potential of destinations while encouraging the travel trade to explore and promote emerging destinations and Off beat destinations.

During his interactions with tourism stakeholders and travel trade representatives, he also sought feedback on the opportunities and challenges being faced by the industry. Stakeholders from J&K apprised him of the encouraging business enquiries being generated through their participation at the fair.

He further stated that the Government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the tourism ecosystem, create greater opportunities for tourism stakeholders and expand the reach of Jammu & Kashmir in key domestic and national markets.

Around 50 tourism stakeholders, including travel operators and travel associations, are participating in the event, presenting their tourism packages and facilitating B2B and B2C interactions.