J&K Tourism Bags Two Prestigious Awards At IITM Mumbai For Best Adventure, Best Experiential Tourism Destination

MUMBAI, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has added another feather to its cap by winning two prestigious honours at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) in Mumbai. The J&K was adjudged the Best Adventure Tourism Destination and Best Experiential Tourism Destination, recognising its growing popularity and immense potential as a premier destination for adventure, nature-based and experiential tourism in the country.

The awards were received by Waseem Raja, Joint Director, Tourism Kashmir, on behalf of the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir.

The recognition reflects the increasing popularity of Jammu and Kashmir among domestic travellers and its growing reputation as a destination offering diverse adventure activities, immersive travel experiences and breathtaking natural landscapes.

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IITM is a prominent tourism promotion event organised across various states of the country, bringing together tourism departments, travel operators and other industry stakeholders on a common platform. J&K Tourism participated in the event alongside several states, including Gujarat and Telangana, as well as private tourism stakeholders.

The J&K Tourism pavilion attracted an overwhelming response from local tour operators, travel agents and tourism stakeholders from Maharashtra. Hundreds of visitors reportedly visited the pavilion during the two-day event, showing keen interest in the tourism potential and diverse travel experiences offered by Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Tourism delegation comprised Waseem Raja, Joint Director, Tourism Kashmir, and Vivek Puri, Chief Executive Officer, Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority.

During the two-day event, the delegation held detailed interactions and meetings with prominent tour operators and tourism stakeholders from Maharashtra to explore avenues for strengthening tourism promotion, expanding travel partnerships and attracting more visitors to Jammu and Kashmir.

The double recognition at IITM Mumbai is expected to further enhance Jammu and Kashmir's visibility in the national tourism market and strengthen its position as a preferred destination for adventure, nature-based and experiential tourism.