J&K Tourism Bags Best Tourist Destination Award At ITM Goa–2026

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: Jammu & Kashmir Tourism has added another significant milestone to its achievements by securing the Best Tourist Destination Award at ITM Goa–2026, reaffirming the Union Territory’s growing prominence as a preferred tourism destination.

The award was received by Rashid Raina, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity, Kashmir, and Pankaj Sasan, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity, Jammu, on behalf of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism.

The J&K Tourism Pavilion witnessed encouraging footfall and generated considerable interest among members of Goa’s travel trade fraternity, with numerous enquiries about the Union Territory’s diverse tourism offerings. The visiting officers actively engaged with travel professionals, addressed their queries and highlighted J&K’s rich tourism potential, including its scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, adventure activities and emerging tourism experiences.

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On the sidelines of ITM Goa–2026, the visiting officers also visited the National Institute of Water Sports, Goa, to explore possibilities for institutional collaboration and identify new avenues for promoting water sports and adventure tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The recognition further strengthens Jammu & Kashmir’s position on the national tourism map and reflects the continued efforts of the Tourism Department to expand its outreach, forge industry partnerships and showcase the Union Territory as a year-round tourism destination.