J&K to soon have Media Policy to regulate unregistered online news handles: Govt
Suhail Bhat SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that it is set to introduce a new Media Policy to regulate unregistered online news platforms and social media news handles and act against the spread of fake...
Suhail Bhat
SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that it is set to introduce a new Media Policy to regulate unregistered online news platforms and social media news handles and act against the spread of fake and misleading information.
Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp
Replying to a question by MLA Bashir Ahmed Shah Veeri on regulation of social media handlers, Minister Sakina Itoo, said the issue of false and misleading information circulated by unregistered and unregulated digital and social media news channels had been discussed in detail during the previous budget session.
The Minister said the House Committee on Government Assurances, headed by Ali Mohammad Sagar, had discussed the issue during its meeting on July 30 and given the Information Department four months to prepare a new policy and guidelines.
"The House Committee had given four months' time to the Information Department. The Information Department has already been working for four months on the new policies and guidelines," she said.
Itoo said the proposed New Media Policy, 2026 would include provisions for registration and regulation of online news media platforms besides print media.
"The Information Department will bring a new policy, in which the rules and regulations will be checked, and after that, if you feel there is any responsibility, there should be an action against it," she said.
The Government said a comprehensive guideline and standard operating procedure would also be prepared for maintaining detailed lists of unregistered social media news handles and their activities in the districts.
The framework would provide for action under relevant laws against those found spreading false, misleading or fabricated information through social media platforms.
Itoo said the government recognised the importance of the media but also pointed to problems arising from the growing use of social media.
"We are incomplete without the media. Whether it is print media or electronic media, there is no doubt in it. But, there are some shortcomings, there is no doubt about it," she said.
The Minister said public representatives and political parties also had a role in the circulation of social media content. "In this mobile era, today, we are also responsible for it. In this, we cannot only blame the media," she said.
Itoo said political parties also operate social media pages where allegations and abusive content can be posted against political opponents and ministers. "If anyone is responsible, it is the political parties," she said.
The Minister also referred to an unnamed MLA who, she alleged, had opened a social media page in the name of his wife's maid.
"I will not take their names. One member has opened a page, that too in the name of his wife's servant, who is his maid," she said. "If all that is justified, then we only say here, only the media will be blamed. But when all of us do not interfere in this, then we will not play our role," she said. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the media had an important role in connecting the government with the people but stressed that responsibility was equally important. "The press, who we respect, and who have a role in the society, they should believe you. Because the press is a bridge between our government and the people," he said. The Speaker said the media projects people's problems and takes government policies to the public. "It is an important role. But, by playing this important role, they should not lose the sense of responsibility," he said. Rather said he had previously told the government that regulation was needed but called for a framework that would distinguish responsible journalism from irresponsible conduct. "Those who want to maintain their responsibility, they can do it. And those who give evidence of irresponsibility, they should take strict action against them," he said. MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmed Gurezi also raised the issue of accountability, saying people could easily present themselves as journalists through social media. "A man picks up a card, puts it in his pocket, and becomes a press. After that, he can say anything about you," he said. MLA Waheed Para cautioned against censorship while discussing regulation of social media. "Bringing censorship like this is wrong," he said. BJP MLA R.S. Pathania sought clarity on the timeframe and framework of the proposed policy. He said members were concerned about fake news and misinformation but wanted to know when the government would bring the proposed law or policy. Bandipora MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said regulating information in the technology era was difficult and called for wider discussion. "The information age, the age of technology, it is very difficult to control it," he said, adding that society also had a responsibility in dealing with the issue. The government also cited existing provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for dealing with unlawful online content. It said the J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre had also been established under the overall supervision and control of the Director General of Police for coordinating the prevention, detection and investigation of cybercrimes. The Information Department's Social Media Cell already monitors print, electronic and social media for fake and misleading news and issues rebuttals when such content is identified.
"If all that is justified, then we only say here, only the media will be blamed. But when all of us do not interfere in this, then we will not play our role," she said.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the media had an important role in connecting the government with the people but stressed that responsibility was equally important.
"The press, who we respect, and who have a role in the society, they should believe you. Because the press is a bridge between our government and the people," he said.
The Speaker said the media projects people's problems and takes government policies to the public. "It is an important role. But, by playing this important role, they should not lose the sense of responsibility," he said.
Rather said he had previously told the government that regulation was needed but called for a framework that would distinguish responsible journalism from irresponsible conduct.
"Those who want to maintain their responsibility, they can do it. And those who give evidence of irresponsibility, they should take strict action against them," he said.
MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmed Gurezi also raised the issue of accountability, saying people could easily present themselves as journalists through social media.
"A man picks up a card, puts it in his pocket, and becomes a press. After that, he can say anything about you," he said.
MLA Waheed Para cautioned against censorship while discussing regulation of social media. "Bringing censorship like this is wrong," he said.
BJP MLA R.S. Pathania sought clarity on the timeframe and framework of the proposed policy. He said members were concerned about fake news and misinformation but wanted to know when the government would bring the proposed law or policy.
Bandipora MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said regulating information in the technology era was difficult and called for wider discussion.
"The information age, the age of technology, it is very difficult to control it," he said, adding that society also had a responsibility in dealing with the issue.
The government also cited existing provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for dealing with unlawful online content.
It said the J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre had also been established under the overall supervision and control of the Director General of Police for coordinating the prevention, detection and investigation of cybercrimes.
The Information Department's Social Media Cell already monitors print, electronic and social media for fake and misleading news and issues rebuttals when such content is identified.