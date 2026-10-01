J&K to soon have Media Policy to regulate unregistered online news handles: Govt

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that it is set to introduce a new Media Policy to regulate unregistered online news platforms and social media news handles and act against the spread of fake and misleading information.

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Replying to a question by MLA Bashir Ahmed Shah Veeri on regulation of social media handlers, Minister Sakina Itoo, said the issue of false and misleading information circulated by unregistered and unregulated digital and social media news channels had been discussed in detail during the previous budget session.

The Minister said the House Committee on Government Assurances, headed by Ali Mohammad Sagar, had discussed the issue during its meeting on July 30 and given the Information Department four months to prepare a new policy and guidelines.

"The House Committee had given four months' time to the Information Department. The Information Department has already been working for four months on the new policies and guidelines," she said.

Itoo said the proposed New Media Policy, 2026 would include provisions for registration and regulation of online news media platforms besides print media.

"The Information Department will bring a new policy, in which the rules and regulations will be checked, and after that, if you feel there is any responsibility, there should be an action against it," she said.

The Government said a comprehensive guideline and standard operating procedure would also be prepared for maintaining detailed lists of unregistered social media news handles and their activities in the districts.

The framework would provide for action under relevant laws against those found spreading false, misleading or fabricated information through social media platforms.

Itoo said the government recognised the importance of the media but also pointed to problems arising from the growing use of social media.

"We are incomplete without the media. Whether it is print media or electronic media, there is no doubt in it. But, there are some shortcomings, there is no doubt about it," she said.

The Minister said public representatives and political parties also had a role in the circulation of social media content. "In this mobile era, today, we are also responsible for it. In this, we cannot only blame the media," she said.

Itoo said political parties also operate social media pages where allegations and abusive content can be posted against political opponents and ministers. "If anyone is responsible, it is the political parties," she said.

The Minister also referred to an unnamed MLA who, she alleged, had opened a social media page in the name of his wife's maid.