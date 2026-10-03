J&K To See Rapid Progress On Rooftop Solar System Installation: Power Secretary

Srinagar, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir has made a good start under the central government's rooftop solar scheme and is expected to see rapid progress once the momentum builds, secretary in the Union power ministry Pankaj Agarwal said on Saturday.

Agarwal visited the Seva Setu Abhiyan Camp organised under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) scheme at Rajbagh here.

The visit was aimed at strengthening public outreach, facilitating citizen-centric service delivery and creating awareness among citizens about the benefits of rooftop solar system installation under the scheme.

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Speaking to reporters, the secretary said around 50 lakh people across the country have availed the benefits of the scheme.

"I am pleased that a good start has been made in Jammu and Kashmir in this direction as well. J&K has recently achieved an initial milestone of 100 megawatts, and once the momentum builds, rapid progress will definitely follow," he said.

To a question about the steps taken by the Centre to harness the hydroelectric power potential in J&K, Agarwal said the government is building several projects on the Chenab river.

"We also have a joint venture with J&K called the Chenab Valley Power Corporation Limited. Work on major projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru, and Kwar is already underway and progressing very well. We are receiving full cooperation from the UT administration on these," he said

The secretary said that the central government would also consider other new projects that need to be taken up in the Union Territory.

"Currently, discussions are ongoing regarding Sawalkote. We certainly intend to take up work on that project in the near future," he said.

He added that these projects would not only meet the local demand, but would also meet the power demands of other parts of the country.