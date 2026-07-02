SRINAGAR, Jul 2: The Government of India has allocated 275 AI-enabled Portable Handheld X-Ray Machines, 9 MRI (1.5 Tesla) Units and 4 Digital Mammography Units to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Prime Minister's Fund, providing a significant boost to the diagnostic healthcare infrastructure in the UT.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for implementation of the project. The equipment will be installed in identified Government health institutions across the Union Territory to strengthen diagnostic services, improve early disease detection, enhance breast cancer screening and support AI-enabled tuberculosis screening.

The procurement, installation and commissioning of the equipment will be undertaken by the Government of India through its designated agencies, with supplies expected to commence in the coming months. The Health & Medical Education Department will ensure timely site readiness, deployment of requisite manpower and expeditious operationalization of the equipment so that these advanced diagnostic facilities become available to the people of Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest.

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The allocation is the outcome of sustained efforts by the Health & Medical Education Department and reflects the continuous focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced diagnostic facilities across Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo has been closely monitoring and driving health sector reform initiatives, with emphasis on modernization of healthcare infrastructure, strengthening public health institutions, improving diagnostic capabilities and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services throughout the Union Territory.

The initiative is expected to substantially enhance diagnostic capacity in Government hospitals, reduce the need for patient referrals, facilitate early diagnosis and treatment, and improve healthcare outcomes across the Union Territory.