J&K to Prepare Year-Round Tourism Plan, Says Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani
Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said the J&K Government will formulate a roadmap with tourism stakeholders to promote year-round tourism in Kashmir. He also emphasized that public support is vital for the smooth conduct...
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Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said the J&K Government will formulate a roadmap with tourism stakeholders to promote year-round tourism in Kashmir. He also emphasized that public support is vital for the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
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