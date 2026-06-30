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Home / Videos / J&K to Prepare Year-Round Tourism Plan, Says Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani

J&K to Prepare Year-Round Tourism Plan, Says Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani

    Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said the J&K Government will formulate a roadmap with tourism stakeholders to promote year-round tourism in Kashmir. He also emphasized that public support is vital for the smooth conduct...

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Daily Excelsior
05:53 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said the J&K Government will formulate a roadmap with tourism stakeholders to promote year-round tourism in Kashmir. He also emphasized that public support is vital for the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

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