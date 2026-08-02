J&K to implement Forest Rights Act in true spirit: Minister Javed Rana

No fresh encroachments to be allowed, pending claims to be expedited

Says Forest Deptt cannot issue eviction notices sans procedure

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Aug 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to implement the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 in its true spirit to ensure justice for eligible forest dwellers, with the Tribal Affairs Department designated as the nodal agency for its implementation, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Javed Ahmed Rana said today.

Addressing a press conference here, Rana said the Act, extended to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, had failed to benefit many deserving people because it was not implemented effectively.

He said the Omar Abdullah-led Government has now taken a landmark decision to enforce the legislation in accordance with its objectives, adding that the Tribal Affairs Department had issued a circular in this regard two days ago, which categorically barred eviction of forest dwellers without following proper procedures.

The Minister said one of the first decisions of the present Government was to declare the Tribal Affairs Department as the nodal department for implementation of the FRA, replacing the earlier arrangement under which the Forest Department handled FRA-related matters. Click here to watch video

He maintained that the previous system had created impediments in implementing the Act in its true spirit.

Rana said the Government has established a Project Management Unit (PMU) and nominated three experts representing Jammu, Kashmir and Poonch in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

He said district-level implementation cells will also be set up within the next week to 10 days to facilitate timely disposal of claims and assist applicants, particularly tribal families living in remote areas who have faced difficulties due to poor connectivity, lack of awareness and limited access to government services.

The Forest Minister said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to expedite all pending and fresh claims under the statutory three-tier mechanism provided under the Act.

The process of recognising forest rights, he said, begins at the Gram Sabha level before passing through various statutory stages.

Clarifying the Government’s stand on eviction notices, Rana said the Tribal Affairs Department has directed that no notices under the Forest Rights Act can be issued by the Forest Department.

He said while the Forest Department functions under the Indian Forest Act, implementation of the FRA now rests exclusively with the designated nodal department.

He added that no eviction will be carried out without following the prescribed legal procedure. The Minister reiterated that no fresh encroachments on forest land would be allowed under any circumstances.

However, people who have been residing or cultivating forest land for decades and are eligible under the Forest Rights Act would not be disturbed until their claims are examined and decided in accordance with law, he said.

Rana said the Government has also ordered inquiries into alleged excesses against tribal communities during previous eviction drives.

Two separate committees, including one headed by the Director of Tribal Affairs, were constituted to examine complaints, he said, adding that the Tribal Affairs Department has already submitted its report, and the Government will examine it to identify instances where illegal actions or injustices were committed.

He asserted that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible and all genuine cases under the Forest Rights Act, whether in municipal, town or rural areas, would be processed expeditiously to ensure justice for eligible beneficiaries.