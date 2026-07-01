J&K to host National Coaching Camp for Indian Soft Tennis Teams ahead of 20th Asian Games

SRINAGAR, Jul 1: In a landmark development for sports in Jammu & Kashmir, the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association, under the aegis of the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India (ASTFI) and in active collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, will host the first-ever National Coaching Camp for the Indian Soft Tennis Teams in preparation for the 20th Asian Games, Japan 2026. The camp will be held at the Gindun Sports Stadium, Rajbagh, Srinagar, from 10th July to 13th August, 2026.

The National Coaching Camp represents an unprecedented recognition of Jammu & Kashmir's sporting infrastructure and administrative capability at the national level. For the first time in the history of the Union Territory, an Indian national-level training camp ahead of the Asian Games will be conducted on J&K soil, a testament to the confidence reposed by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India and the Government of India in the region's growing sporting ecosystem.

The J&K Sports Council reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing world-class facilities and logistical support to ensure the successful conduct of the camp. About Soft Tennis in India and J&K Soft Tennis is a recognized sport under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and is also sanctioned by the School Games Federation of India and the Association of Indian Universities. The sport is affiliated with the Asian Soft Tennis Federation and the International Soft Tennis Federation and holds the distinction of being featured in both the National Games of India and the Asian Games In Jammu & Kashmir, the sport has witnessed exceptional growth under the stewardship of the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association.

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Pertinently, the Association has built an impressive medal tally at national and international competitions, having won 5 Gold, 13 Silver, and 10 Bronze medals. It has also established a robust grassroots network comprising 18 affiliated district units spread across Jammu & Kashmir and has successfully hosted five National Championships across various categories. Plans are already in place to host additional prestigious national and international Soft Tennis events in the current calendar year.

A senior official of the J&K Sports Council stated that hosting the National Coaching Camp for the Indian Soft Tennis Teams ahead of the Asian Games is a proud moment for every resident of Jammu & Kashmir. "This is not merely an event, it is a signal to the nation that J&K is ready and capable of hosting elite-level sporting programmes. Our local players will have the invaluable opportunity to train alongside the country's finest athletes, absorb the guidance of top national coaches, and benchmark themselves against the highest standards", the official said.

The J&K Sports Council has appealed sports lovers, youth, and citizens across Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate this historic achievement and to extend their full support to the athletes and officials participating in the camp and join in celebrating this historic milestone for sports in the Union Territory.