J&K To Draft Guidelines Regulating Social Media Journalists

SRINAGAR, Sep 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government is working on a new media policy to regulate the mushrooming of social media journalists, the Legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from National Conference (NC) MLA Bashir Veeri, Minister Sakina Itoo said the Assembly's House Committee, constituted to examine the matter, has given the Information Department four months to formulate new guidelines. Itoo said the House Committee, headed by senior MLA and former minister, Ali Mohammad Sagar, met on July 13, 2026.

Several members raised concerns over the mushrooming growth of social media journalists and demanded strict guidelines. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he had asked the government during the Budget Session to conduct a comprehensive study of media functioning and formulate guidelines for taking action against those who violate the law.

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NC MLA Nazir Gurezi said anyone can pick up a phone and become a journalist these days. "Then social media is being misused. There should be some regulation," he demanded.

PDP MLA Waheed Para said, "We are living in the 21st century, and demanding censorship is not the right thing."

Minister Itoo said the issue concerns the House.

"A half-hour discussion was held in the Budget Session, and the government gave its reply at that time. Without the media -- whether print or electronic -- we are incomplete; there is no two ways about it. But, Sir, there are certain shortcomings now; there is no doubt about that either," she said.

Itoo said in this era of mobile phones, legislators also share the blame. "We keep our close associates around to photograph everything here so that the pictures can be published outside later. We cannot place the entire blame on media personnel alone," she said.

She informed the assembly that a member has opened a social media page under the name of his wife's maid.

"There are some honourable members -- I will not take names -- an honourable member has created a page under the name of his wife's maid. If you were to look at that page, truly, I believe even the devil would feel ashamed. The things written on that page, the nature of the criticism, the foul language directed at ministers... and if all of that is deemed acceptable, then how can we stand here and put the entire blame solely on the media?" she said.

Social media is used for mud-slinging, and political parties are also responsible, she said.

"Those who have turned into mobile and Facebook media stoop to slandering anyone's character whenever they wish, taking less than two minutes to demean someone's dignity. And in this, if anyone is most responsible, it is the political parties," she added.

She also referred to the pages run by political parties.

"You will see how an individual's dignity is shredded to pieces. There is zero regulation over it. And yet you say our brothers in the media are in the wrong. They may be wrong as well; I do not deny that, because nowadays genuine, accredited media persons are few, while the number of self-styled Facebook media pages is huge," she said.

The minister suggested that members and journalists should not be allowed to keep mobile phones inside the House. She assured the House that the Information Department will introduce a comprehensive policy with rules, regulations, and proper scrutiny.

"Following that, if anyone is found guilty of malpractice, strict action must be taken against them," she said.