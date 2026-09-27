J&K to amend 23, repeal two Acts which have outlived utility, have no applicability

Proposed amendments relate to 9 major Deptts

*Imprisonment to be substituted with monetary penalties

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Government will be doing away with more minor offences which can be appropriately decriminalized, substituting imprisonment for minor contraventions with monetary penalties wherever considered appropriate. For the purpose, the Government proposed to amend 23 Acts and repeal of two Acts which have outlived their utility and have no applicability in present times.

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This has been proposed in Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas (Third Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which was recently cleared by the Cabinet and is likely to be introduced during ongoing session of Legislature by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The proposed amendments, whose copy has been accessed by the Excelsior, said the government undertook review of identifying minor offences which can appropriately be decriminalized, substituting imprisonment for minor contraventions with monetary penalties wherever considered appropriate, providing for compounding/adjudication of penalties.

It prescribed Adjudicating Officers and Appellate Authorities wherever require, and repealing enactments which have become obsolete or have no continuing applicability.

``The current bill proposes amendments in 23 Acts and inter-alia repeal of two Acts which have outlived their utility and have no applicability in the present times,'' as per amendment proposed in the bill.

The proposed amendments relate to enactments administered by nine major Departments including House and Urban Development, Revenue, Transport, Agriculture, Finance, Industries and Commerce, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Tourism and Forest.

``All these departments have been consulted while formulating the proposal,'' the officials said.

As per the bill proposals, the Union Cabinet Secretariat had advised for identifying provisions which could be decriminalized, removed or retained. The initiative was aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business, reduction of compliance burden and Ease of Living. And, decriminalization of minor offences and repeal of obsolete laws constitute important components of this exercise.

The Government of India had also enacted the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, which, inter-alia provides for adjudication of penalties by designated Adjudicating Officers and appellate mechanisms for appeals against the decisions of such Adjudicating Officers, besides further decriminalizing minor offences under various Central enactments.

``Jammu and Kashmir has also enacted the J&K Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 and the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas Second (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 covering various enactments with the objective of decriminalizing minor offences, rationalizing penalties and repealing obsolete laws,'' the bill proposals stated. Through these two bills, many minor offences have already been decriminalized.

In continuation of the aforesaid exercise and with a view to further align the legal framework of the Jammu and Kashmir with the provisions and objectives of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 enacted by the Parliament; a further review of the Acts applicable in Jammu and Kashmir was undertaken.

The Jan Vishwas Third Amendment bill is likely to come up in current session of the Assembly subject to approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

September 29 and 30 have been fixed in the Legislative Assembly for the Government business. The Government business was also taken up during first two days of the Legislature i.e. September 21 and 22.

As the Government enjoys majority in the Assembly, the bill will be easily through if it is introduced.

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is also likely to be introduced in the current session.

The Assembly has already passed Cooperative Societies bill introduced by Cooperatives Minister Javid Dar while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah introduced Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act (Amendment) bill in the Legislature the other day. The GST Amendment bill to make it at par with the Central Act is also proposed to be introduced in the autumn session.