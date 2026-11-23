Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir continued their impressive campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, defeating Punjab by five wickets in a convincing victory, with Abdul Samad producing a match-winning knock to earn player of the match honours.

J&K bowlers kept Punjab under pressure, with Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir and Lone Nasir claiming one wicket each to restrict the opposition's scoring momentum.

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In reply, Qamran Iqbal provided a brisk start with 53 runs off 33 balls, setting the foundation for the chase. Abdul Samad then took charge with an unbeaten 64 off just 27 balls, smashing seven sixes and two fours to steer J&K to victory. Lone Nasir remained unbeaten on 23, helping the side complete the chase comfortably. Samad was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning contribution.