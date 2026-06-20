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Home / Latest News / Eight Injured As Cab Skids Off Road In J&K's Baramulla

Eight Injured As Cab Skids Off Road In J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, June 20: Eight persons were injured after a Tavera cab skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said. They said the Tavera cab lost control and skidded off the road near Baba Reshi...

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Daily Excelsior
05:11 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, June 20: Eight persons were injured after a Tavera cab skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

They said the Tavera cab lost control and skidded off the road near Baba Reshi in the Tangmarg area, resulting in injuries to eight passengers on board.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby medical facilities and later referred to JVC Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

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Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg.

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