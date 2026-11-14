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Home / Videos / JK Startup Conclave Organised by FICCI FLO JKL Held At MIET

JK Startup Conclave Organised by FICCI FLO JKL Held At MIET

          JK Startup Conclave 2026 was today at the Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The Conclave was organised in association with FICCI FLO JKL, with TiE Delhi Chapter as the...

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Daily Excelsior
09:19 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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JK Startup Conclave 2026 was today at the Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The Conclave was organised in association with FICCI FLO JKL, with TiE Delhi Chapter as the Knowledge Partner.

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