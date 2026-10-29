J&K stare at defeat despite hundreds from Qamran, Umar

VADODARA, Oct 28: Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir were staring at an innings defeat against Baroda at the end of third day's play in a group A Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

After Baroda finished their first innings at 616 riding on triple ton by Priyanshu Moliya, Jammu and Kashmir managed 303 in their first essay on the third day.

After being enforced follow-on, Jammu and Kashmir finished the third day's play at 8 for 1. On the final day, J&K would require another 305 runs to avoid innings defeat.

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On the day, opener Qamran Iqbal scored 121 off 193 balls with 11 fours and five sixes but J&K were reduced to 204 for 9 before Nazir smashed 101 off 117 balls with eight fours and seven sixes in a 99-run stand for final wicket with Rohit Sharma (19).

Medium pacer Atit Seth took for 4 for 60 and veteran left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt took 3 for 55.

Brief Scores: Baroda 1st Innings 616. J&K 1st Innings 303 (Qamran Iqbal 121, Umar Nazir 101, Atit Seth 4/60) and (follow-on) 8/1.

At Puducherry, leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari took 4 for 41 as Puducherry were bowled out for 172 after Uttar Pradesh scored 333 in their first innings.

UP enforced follow-on and Puducherry reached 39 for no loss.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 1st Innings 333. Puducherry 1st Innings 172 (Zeeshan Ansari 4/41) and (follow on) 39/0.

Seasoned Dhruv Shorey scored 168 as Vidarbha took a huge first innings lead of 222 runs against Goa in third round encounter in Nagpur.

After Goa were bowled out for 220 in their first innings, Vidarbha posted 442 for 8 with Shorey facing 291 balls. He hit 13 fours and a six. Danish Malewar scored 56 and Akshay Wadkar chipped in with 63. In the second innings, Goa reached 41 for 1 at stumps on the third day. Brief Scores: Goa 220 and 41/1. Vidarbha 1st Innings 442/8 in 134.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 168, Akshay Wadkar 63). (PTI)