J&K Sqay Asso discusses preparations for National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: The Jammu & Kashmir Sqay Association convened an organisational meeting with representatives of district units across the Union Territory to discuss administrative matters, technical standards and the future development of Sqay Martial Arts.

During the meeting, members reviewed the recently concluded 27th UT-Level Sqay Championship and discussed preparations for the 27th National Sqay Championship, scheduled to be held at Cuttack, Odisha, from January 11 to 14, 2027.

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The deliberations focused on finalising players, coaches and officials, team registration, documentation, transportation and other logistical arrangements for the national event.

The members also discussed measures to strengthen the sport at the grassroots level, expand its reach across districts and identify emerging talent to encourage greater youth participation.

Other issues included the review of technical degrees and qualifications, organisational discipline, involvement of technical degree holders and mandatory registration and proper documentation of district units as per the prescribed rules.

Representatives from all district units participated in the meeting and expressed their commitment to working collectively for the promotion of Sqay Martial Arts in Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting concluded with a resolve to strengthen the association's organisational structure and maintain technical standards.