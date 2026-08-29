J&K Sports Fraternity Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day

Jammu, Aug 29: Athletes, former sportspersons, coaches and other stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday extended greetings to the sporting fraternity on the occasion of National Sports Day, paying tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of India's greatest sportspersons, whose contribution to Indian hockey remains a source of inspiration for generations.

Sports personalities from Jammu and Kashmir used the occasion to highlight the importance of sports in building a healthy and disciplined society while calling for greater support and opportunities for budding athletes.

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They also emphasised the need for improved sports infrastructure, better coaching facilities and increased participation of youngsters in different sporting disciplines.

Several former athletes and coaches said National Sports Day is an occasion to recognise the achievements of sportspersons and encourage the younger generation to pursue sports with dedication and determination.

Meanwhile, several events to mark the occasion were also organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, NGOs and various sports associations.

The newly formed Jammu Sports Journalists Association also extended greetings to the sporting fraternity on the occasion.