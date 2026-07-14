J&K Sports Council commences selection trials for Sub-Junior Girls Football Team

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council on Monday commenced the selection trials for the formation of the J&K Under-14 Sub-Junior Girls Football Team that will represent the Union Territory in the forthcoming AIFF Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship 2026.

The opening day of the trials witnessed around 75 footballers participating from across the Union Territory. Approximately 60 players from the Kashmir Division and 15 players from the Jammu Division showcased their skills in pursuit of a place in the J&K team. The selection process was conducted by a technical committee constituted by the J&K Sports Council, comprising experienced football experts and qualified coaches.

The committee evaluated the participants on various parameters, including technical ability, tactical awareness, physical fitness and overall game understanding, to identify the most promising talent.

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As per the notified schedule issued by the J&K Sports Council, the divisional selection trials are being held on July 13 and 14, 2026, at the Mini Stadium, Parade Ground, Jammu, and the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium, TRC, Srinagar. Shortlisted players from both divisions will participate in the final selection trials, scheduled to be held on July 16 and 17, 2026, at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium, TRC, Srinagar.

The players selected through the trials will represent Jammu & Kashmir in the AIFF Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship 2026.

The initiative is part of the Sports Council's sustained efforts to strengthen women's football in the Union Territory by providing equal opportunities to young athletes and creating a robust pathway for talented footballers to compete and excel at the national level.