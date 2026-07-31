J&K Special Tribunal quashes 2010 demolition order

*Flags legal vacuum in JMC Building Control

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: In a significant ruling with far-reaching implications for urban governance in Jammu, the J&K Special Tribunal has set aside a 16-year-old demolition order issued against a commercial-cum-residential building in Jammu, holding that the action was taken without legal authority due to the absence of a valid statutory mechanism under the Control of Building Operations (COBO) Act after the enactment of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

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Delivering the judgment, Member (Judicial) Yash Paul Bourney observed that the appeal exposed a sorry state of affairs in the functioning of authorities responsible for regulating urban development. The Tribunal remarked that despite sweeping legislative changes brought by the Municipal Corporation Act, authorities continued to exercise powers under the COBO Act without corresponding amendments, creating a legal vacuum in the regulation of building permissions and enforcement.

The case pertained to an order dated March 2, 2010, directing M/s Shivam Enterprises to demolish alleged unauthorised construction and reverse the conversion of parts of a residential building into commercial use. The Municipal Corporation had alleged that the builders exceeded sanctioned floor areas, converted the basement meant for parking into commercial space rented to IGNOU, modified residential flats for commercial use, and installed mobile towers on the rooftop without permission.

However, the Tribunal ruled that after the coming into force of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, no authority had been legally constituted under the COBO Act for areas falling within the Jammu Municipal Corporation. It held that since no amendments were made to Section 3 of the COBO Act or the regulations framed thereunder, the Building Operations Controlling Authority lacked jurisdiction to issue notices or demolition orders in Municipal Corporation areas.

The judgment also criticised the functioning of municipal authorities, noting that although the new legislation vested building regulation powers in the Municipal Commissioner, authorities continued operating under the old legal framework without statutory backing. The Tribunal described it as intriguing that permissions and enforcement continued under the COBO Act despite the absence of legally constituted authorities under the new municipal regime.

Holding that the notice under Section 7(1) and the demolition order under Section 7(3) of the COBO Act were issued without jurisdiction, the Tribunal declared both actions non est in the eyes of law and allowed the appeal. It ordered that the impugned demolition order be set aside and directed that the case record be returned to the concerned authority for information and compliance.