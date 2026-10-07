J&K Social Welfare Dept Posts 15 Officials As TSWOs
JAMMU, Oct 7: The Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir has ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including Social Workers, Superintendents and a Probationary Officer, as In-charge Tehsil Social Welfare Officers (TSWOs) across various districts of the valley. See...
JAMMU, Oct 7: The Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir has ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including Social Workers, Superintendents and a Probationary Officer, as In-charge Tehsil Social Welfare Officers (TSWOs) across various districts of the valley.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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