Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Social Welfare Dept Posts 15 Officials As TSWOs

J&K Social Welfare Dept Posts 15 Officials As TSWOs

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir has ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including Social Workers, Superintendents and a Probationary Officer, as In-charge Tehsil Social Welfare Officers (TSWOs) across various districts of the valley. See...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:33 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir has ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including Social Workers, Superintendents and a Probationary Officer, as In-charge Tehsil Social Welfare Officers (TSWOs) across various districts of the valley.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra