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Home / Social Trends / J&K Skill Development Department Transfers Five Officers

J&K Skill Development Department Transfers Five Officers

JAMMU, Sep 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of five officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:55 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of five officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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