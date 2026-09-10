J&K Skill Development Department Transfers Five Officers
JAMMU, Sep 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of five officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sep 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of five officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement