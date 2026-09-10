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Home / Latest News / J&K Skill Development Department Transfers 35 Officers

J&K Skill Development Department Transfers 35 Officers

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 35 officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
01:01 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 35 officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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See Order Copy Click Here.....

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