J&K Skill Development Department Transfers 35 Officers
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 35 officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order...
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Skill Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 35 officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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