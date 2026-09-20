J&K showcases digital governance journey at DARPG workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Jammu & Kashmir showcased its evolving digital governance ecosystem and shared its experience in technology-enabled public service delivery at the workshop on Special e-Governance Projects under the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI) organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

The workshop brought together representatives from the North-Eastern States, excluding Assam, and the Union Territory of Ladakh, providing a platform for sharing successful e-governance practices, innovative digital solutions and approaches for strengthening citizen-centric service delivery.

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J&K was represented by Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Information Technology Department, along with the State e Mission Team (SeMT), who delivered Presentation & Demonstration on Roadmap for Scaling Digital Service Delivery.

The presentation highlighted J&K's journey in expanding digital public services and building an integrated ecosystem for citizen-centric governance. The discussion covered the large and growing portfolio of online services in J&K, along with the digital platforms and institutional mechanisms being leveraged to make government services more accessible, transparent and efficient.

A key component of the presentation was J&K's experience of working with BISAG-N, which has evolved from individual project engagements into a broader technology partnership supporting more than 40 technology-driven, department-oriented initiatives across diverse sectors. The experience demonstrated how emerging technologies, geospatial systems, analytics and digital platforms can be applied to address specific departmental requirements.

The AI Centre of Excellence in J&K was also showcased, with focus on practical AI use cases for improving public service delivery, decision support and administrative efficiency. The emphasis was on translating emerging technologies into practical solutions aligned with the requirements of government departments.

The exchange between J&K and other participating States and UTs highlighted that while administrative and geographical contexts may differ, several digital governance approaches can provide useful reference points for adaptation and scaling.

J&K's presentation, particularly its roadmap for scaling digital service delivery, technology partnership with BISAG-N and emerging AI-based governance initiatives, provided a comprehensive view of how the Union Territory is leveraging technology across departments.

The workshop thus served as an important platform for cooperative federalism and peer-to-peer learning in e-governance, with J&K's experience offering useful reference points for other Union Territories and participating regions looking to expand digital service delivery.