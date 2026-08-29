J&K Should Aspire To Host International Sporting Events, Showcase Talent: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir should aspire not only to participate in international sporting events but also to host them and showcase its talent to the world.

Addressing a function here on National Sports Day, Sinha said the regions achievements in sports over the past six years showed that dedicated preparation could create "an entire era of champions".

He also paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and called upon the youth to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir should aspire not only to participate in international sporting events but also to host them and showcase its talent to the world.

Addressing a function here on National Sports Day, Sinha said the regions achievements in sports over the past six years showed that dedicated preparation could create "an entire era of champions".

He also paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and called upon the youth to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Champions are forged through discipline and effort, not shortcuts," Sinha said, urging corporate houses to support athletes at the talent-recognition stage rather than only after they win medals.

He said society, coaches, support staff and parents had a collective responsibility in shaping sporting champions.

Sinha outlined three duties for young people -- to lead by example, compete with dignity, accept defeat gracefully and inspire future generations. He also urged them to use sports to transcend differences of language and faith and mentor the next generation.

He commended the youth for their participation in the drug-free campaign said development is not measured by GDP alone but by the health, energy, and confidence of citizens.

"A healthy India is a fearless India. A sporting India is a confident India, and a confident India is an invincible India," he said.

"Major Dhyan Chand, the wizard of hockey, gave the entire world one message to find your goal. That must be our message today as well. Whatever field we stand in, whether it is the field of sports, science, or public service we must identify our goal, move towards it, and achieve it together," he added.

Recalling Major Dhyan Chand's legendary performance, Sinha described him as one of India's deepest and most enduring symbols, whose brilliance compelled the world to pause and acknowledge India's immense sporting talent.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that sports are not merely about medals but about cultivating resilience, unity, and the spirit of nation-building.

"Sport is life's most honest teacher. The playing field never lies; rather, it tells you precisely where you stand today and what you must do to become better tomorrow. There are no shortcuts in sports. Even on the hockey turf, there is no place for excuses. There is only hard work, opportunity, and a test of your character," he said.

Highlighting the role of youth, he said that sports give wings to dreams, and expressed confidence in the young athletes of Jammu Kashmir, noting that they represent the bright future of India.

He envisioned a future where every Gram Panchayat harnesses the power of sports, where academies in small towns nurture talent, and where farmers' daughters receive the same scientific training as athletes in Centres of Excellence in big cities.

Sinha underlined the importance of sports science, management, and technical expertise in universities and institutions, which would produce trainers, physiotherapists, and managers for the future.

On the occasion, the lieutenant governor administered the National Sports Day pledge and felicitated the top-performing sportspersons of the 69th National School Games.

MoUs were also exchanged between the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, and Abhinav Bindra Foundation, Dani Sports Foundation and Common Services Centres, for promotion of sports in Jammu and Kashmir.