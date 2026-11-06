J&K settle for three points after draw against Puducherry

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Jammu and Kashmir secured three points on the basis of their first-innings lead as their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Puducherry ended in a draw at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.

Resuming their second innings, Puducherry reached 269 for six in 65 overs before both teams settled for a draw. Ankit Sharma scored 62, while Aman Khan remained unbeaten on 52.

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J&K had earlier declared their first innings at 555 for six in 135 overs in reply to Puducherry's 385. Shubham Khajuria led the batting effort with a splendid 190 off 330 balls, while Qamran Iqbal scored 160. Kawalpreet Singh also made a valuable contribution of 70 runs.

Khajuria was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding knock. With the first-innings lead, J&K collected three points, while Puducherry earned one point.

Brief Scores: Puducherry 385 and 269/6 in 65 overs (Ankit Sharma 62, Aman Khan 52 not out); J&K 555/6 declared in 135 overs (Shubham Khajuria 190, Qamran Iqbal 160).