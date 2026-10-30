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Home / Latest News / J&K Sets Up Committees To Roll Out 2026 Compressed Bio-Gas Policy

J&K Sets Up Committees To Roll Out 2026 Compressed Bio-Gas Policy

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government has approved the creation of a Union Territory-Level Empowered Committee, District-Level Committees, and a dedicated Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Cell to successfully drive the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas Energy Policy, 2026 across...

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Daily Excelsior
04:01 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government has approved the creation of a Union Territory-Level Empowered Committee, District-Level Committees, and a dedicated Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Cell to successfully drive the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas Energy Policy, 2026 across the region.

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