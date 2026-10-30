J&K Sets Up Committees To Roll Out 2026 Compressed Bio-Gas Policy
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government has approved the creation of a Union Territory-Level Empowered Committee, District-Level Committees, and a dedicated Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Cell to successfully drive the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas Energy Policy, 2026 across...
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government has approved the creation of a Union Territory-Level Empowered Committee, District-Level Committees, and a dedicated Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Cell to successfully drive the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas Energy Policy, 2026 across the region.
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