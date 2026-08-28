J&K Sets Target Of 11,000 MW Hydropower Capacity By 2035

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Jammu & Kashmir is set to witness a major transformation in its power landscape, with the Government charting a comprehensive, time-bound roadmap to raise its operational hydropower generation capacity to 10,969.65 MW by December 2035, more than three times the present installed capacity of 3,540.15 MW.

The ambitious roadmap, aimed at strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on external power and creating the foundation for long-term economic growth, was reviewed in detail during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today.

The meeting besides ACS Power was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Law; Secretary, Revenue; MD, JKPCL; concerned Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Power Projects and Representatives from NHPC along with senior officers from the Power Development Department.

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The meeting focused on the physical and financial progress of major hydropower projects under execution, their construction and commissioning schedules, as well as the milestones required to ensure timely addition of generation capacity over the coming decade.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for sustained inter-departmental coordination, rigorous project monitoring and timely resolution of bottlenecks to maintain the pace of execution and unlock J&K’s considerable hydropower potential.

The ACS, PDD, Ashwani Kumar took this occasion to remark that Jammu & Kashmir has an identified hydropower potential of 14,635 MW, of which around 24.21 per cent has so far been harnessed across the UT, Central Sector and Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects.

He added that Chenab Basin constitutes the largest share of the identified potential with 11,283 MW (77.1%), followed by the Jhelum Basin with 3,084 MW (21.1%) and theRavi Basin with 500 MW (3.4%). Emphasising that the Departmenthas now put in place a phased capacity-addition strategy to systematically tap this vast potential and move J&K towards a position of greater energy self-reliance and eventual power surplus.

Giving out the details the Managing Director (MD), Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL), Rahul Yadav revealed that under the roadmap, the first major capacity additions are targeted by the end of 2026, when 1,636 MW is slated to be added through the commissioning of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP, 624 MW Kiru HEP and 12 MW Karnah HEP, taking the cumulative installed capacity to 5,176.15 MW by December 2027, commissioning of the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP is scheduled to take the cumulative capacity to 5,213.65 MW, he added.

The MD further elucidated that the year 2028 will mark another significant jump, with 1,390 MW targeted through the 540 MW Kwar HEP and 850 MW Ratle HEP, raising the cumulative capacity to 6,630.65 MW.

By December 2029, a further 500 MW is expected from Central Sector projects, including 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II and 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II, taking the total generation capacity to 7,103.65 MW, Rahul explained.

Moreover it was highlighted that the subsequent phase, covering 2031–2035, will see progressive commissioning of major projects in the pipeline, including 820 MW Kirthai-II, 390 MW Kirthai-I and the 1,856 MW Sawalkote HEP. With these additions, J&K is envisaged to reach an installed hydropower capacity of 10,969.65 MW by December 2035.

Reviewing the progress of projects presently under construction, the Chief Secretary called for close monitoring of construction milestones and coordinated resolution of issues affecting project execution so that the targeted commissioning schedules are adhered to.

He took detailed stock of each undergoing HEP from its Project Head. It was divulged that the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP has achieved 85 per cent physical progress and 77.54 per cent financial progress. Filling of the Concrete Face Rock-Fill Dam (CFRD) has reached 89 per cent, while testing and commissioning of Units 3 and 4 is scheduled for March 2027, followed by Units 1 and 2 in May/June 2027.

The 624 MW Kiru HEP has recorded 88.75 per cent physical progress and 73.21 per cent financial expenditure. Dam concreting up to the deck slab has reached 98.99 per cent, with final testing and commissioning targeted for March 2027.

The 540 MW Kwar HEP has achieved 37.82 per cent physical and 42.11 per cent financial progress. Excavation of the power house cavern is 99.6 per cent complete, placing the project on course for commissioning by March 2028.

The 850 MW Ratle HEP, meanwhile, has registered 31.53 per cent physical progress, with excavation of its underground power house cavern completed. The revised contractual milestones envisage full commissioning of the project by November 2028.

Among UT-sector projects, the 12 MW Karnah HEP has reached 93 per cent completion and is on track for wet commissioning, while the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP has achieved 72.5 per cent physical progress, with 98 per cent excavation of its Head Race Tunnel (HRT) completed.

The planned expansion is expected to have far-reaching implications for Jammu & Kashmir’s development trajectory, providing a stronger and more reliable energy base for industry, infrastructure, tourism, services and emerging economic activities.

The decade-long roadmap thus represents a significant step towards transforming Jammu & Kashmir from a power-constrained economy into a more energy-secure and self-reliant region, with hydropower emerging as a key driver of its future economic growth.