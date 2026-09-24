J&K Sets Oct 31 Deadline For 2027-28 Budget Proposals, Mandates Online Submission
JAMMU, Sept 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all administrative departments to begin preparations for the 2027-28 Budget and Revised Estimates of 2026-27, setting a strict deadline of October 31, 2026, for the submission of estimates to...
JAMMU, Sept 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all administrative departments to begin preparations for the 2027-28 Budget and Revised Estimates of 2026-27, setting a strict deadline of October 31, 2026, for the submission of estimates to the Civil Secretariat.
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