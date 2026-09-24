Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Sets Oct 31 Deadline For 2027-28 Budget Proposals, Mandates Online Submission

J&K Sets Oct 31 Deadline For 2027-28 Budget Proposals, Mandates Online Submission

JAMMU, Sept 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all administrative departments to begin preparations for the 2027-28 Budget and Revised Estimates of 2026-27, setting a strict deadline of October 31, 2026, for the submission of estimates to...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:08 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sept 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all administrative departments to begin preparations for the 2027-28 Budget and Revised Estimates of 2026-27, setting a strict deadline of October 31, 2026, for the submission of estimates to the Civil Secretariat.

See detail click here....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra