J&K set to host 70th National School Games from today

CM to attend inaugural at Ganderbal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 14: Around 4,000 athletes and officials from across the country are expected to participate in the 70th National School Games 2026-27, with competitions in Wushu and Taekwondo beginning at the Government College of Physical Education in Ganderbal on Thursday.

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Around 1,500 participants are expected to take part in the opening disciplines, while cricket and fencing competitions will be held in Jammu during the second phase.

Director General Youth Services and Sports Anuradha Gupta today said that preparations had been completed for the national-level event, with specialised committees constituted to ensure its smooth conduct.

Addressing a press conference at the Youth Hostel Sports Complex here, Gupta said the games were being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for 11 am on Thursday at the Ganderbal venue, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slated to attend as the chief guest.

The competitions will be held across four disciplines-Wushu, Taekwondo, cricket and fencing-with events scheduled in Srinagar and Jammu.

Gupta was accompanied by the Joint Directors of Youth Services and Sports for Jammu and Kashmir, the Additional Secretary of the department, who also holds the charge of Deputy Director Activities, and the department's Media and Publicity Coordinator.

The Directorate said arrangements were being coordinated with the SGFI and other stakeholders, covering sports venues and facilities, accommodation, food, transportation, competition equipment and logistics.

Coordination with technical officials, coaches, team managers and support staff has also been undertaken.

The organisers said athlete safety and welfare, fair play, transparency, discipline and adherence to SGFI rules and standards were among the key priorities.

The Directorate said that the games aim to identify and nurture young sporting talent, promote grassroots sports and provide school-level athletes with opportunities to progress to higher-level national and international competitions, including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

The organisers have highlighted inclusive participation, particularly among girls, as another objective.

The Directorate said it was working to provide participating contingents with a safe and athlete-friendly environment, with the broader objective of strengthening youth empowerment and sporting excellence.