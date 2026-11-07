J&K Senior UT Basketball C’ship from Nov 23
Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 6: Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association (JKBA) will organise the Senior UT Basketball Championship 2026 at MA Stadium, Jammu, from November 23 to 25. In a communication issued to all affiliated units, the Association informed...
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 6: Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association (JKBA) will organise the Senior UT Basketball Championship 2026 at MA Stadium, Jammu, from November 23 to 25.
In a communication issued to all affiliated units, the Association informed that its selection committee will shortlist probable players from the championship to represent J&K in the 76th National Basketball Championship for Senior Men and Women, scheduled to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from December 21 to 27.
Teams from all affiliated district units, besides J&K Police and Sports Authority of India (SAI), are expected to participate in the three-day championship. The champions and runners-up of the previous edition are also likely to take part in the event. The championship will be organised by JKBA under the aegis of J&K Sports Council.