JK SEHAT App emerges as one-stop digital healthcare platform

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The JK SEHAT App, developed by the Health & Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, has emerged as a unified digital platform providing citizen-centric healthcare services across the Union Territory, with 15.60 lakh citizens already registered and a growing number of people availing digital health services.

According to an official handout, the application has evolved into a one-stop healthcare solution for the people of Jammu and Kashmir by bringing multiple healthcare services onto a single digital platform. It also complements the objectives of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) by integrating key digital health services for the benefit of citizens.

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The App provides a comprehensive range of digital healthcare facilities through a single interface. Citizens can book online appointments in public hospitals, generate digital OPD tokens through the Scan & Share service, access tele-consultation and home healthcare services, order medicines through registered pharmacies and view their digital health records through ABDM-enabled services.

Besides these services, the platform also offers access to blood bank information, ambulance services (102 and 108), health helpline, AI chatbot, health insurance information, drug store services, immunization centres and de-addiction centres, among several other healthcare facilities. The application also caters to medical students by providing course information, access to medical resources and references, making it a comprehensive digital health platform for both citizens and healthcare stakeholders.

As per the handout, 15.60 lakh citizens have registered on the platform so far. It adds that the ABDM-enabled Scan & Share service has facilitated more than 12.37 lakh digital online OPD tokens, reflecting the increasing acceptance of hassle-free digital OPD registration across the Union Territory.

It further states that 3,077 healthcare professionals have registered on the application to provide Home Healthcare and Tele-Consultation services, resulting in 4,805 healthcare services already being delivered to citizens.

The Government said the public-centric services have witnessed exponential improvement due to sustained monitoring, periodic reviews and timely gap redressal under the guidance of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

Highlighting another achievement, the handout said that more than 4,000 pharmacy orders placed through the application have been successfully delivered, demonstrating the Government’s focus on strengthening citizen-centric healthcare delivery.

According to the Government, sustained measures are being undertaken to enhance the adoption and utilization of the JK SEHAT App as the Union Territory’s unified digital health platform. It said coordinated efforts involving the Health & Medical Education Department, National Health Mission (NHM), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Directorate of Health Services Jammu, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, State Controller Drugs, J&K and other stakeholders are aimed at improving user experience and expanding the availability of digital healthcare services.

The Government said the application has been designed to guide and support citizens in accessing healthcare services, particularly in remote areas, while strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers and the public.