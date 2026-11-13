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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K | SED Delegates DDO Powers Of 26 Headless Institutions

J&K | SED Delegates DDO Powers Of 26 Headless Institutions

JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers of 26 headless institutions of the School Education Department to 26 officers to ensure smooth administrative and financial functioning. See Order Copy Click Here........

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Daily Excelsior
05:30 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers of 26 headless institutions of the School Education Department to 26 officers to ensure smooth administrative and financial functioning.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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