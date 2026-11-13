J&K | SED Delegates DDO Powers Of 26 Headless Institutions
JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers of 26 headless institutions of the School Education Department to 26 officers to ensure smooth administrative and financial functioning. See Order Copy Click Here........
JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers of 26 headless institutions of the School Education Department to 26 officers to ensure smooth administrative and financial functioning.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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