J&K SED Assigns Financial Powers To Officials For 59 Headless Institutions
JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) has issued a formal order delegating Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to senior officials to manage the financial affairs of 59 "headless" (officer-vacant) educational zones across the Union...
JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) has issued a formal order delegating Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to senior officials to manage the financial affairs of 59 "headless" (officer-vacant) educational zones across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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