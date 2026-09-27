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Home / Latest News / J&K SED Assigns Financial Powers To Officials For 59 Headless Institutions

J&K SED Assigns Financial Powers To Officials For 59 Headless Institutions

JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) has issued a formal order delegating Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to senior officials to manage the financial affairs of 59 "headless" (officer-vacant) educational zones across the Union...

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Daily Excelsior
12:02 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) has issued a formal order delegating Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to senior officials to manage the financial affairs of 59 "headless" (officer-vacant) educational zones across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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See Order Copy Click Here.....

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