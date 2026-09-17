J&K secures 27th rank among 36 States, UTs in country’s Electric Mobility Index

*Incentives, initiatives to promote EV adoption key gaps

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 16: Jammu and Kashmir has secured the 27th overall rank among 36 States and Union Territories in the Electric Mobility Index 2025, with an overall score of 31 points, substantially below the national average of 42 points, even as the Union Territory has recorded improvement across all three assessed themes over the previous year.

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According to the Index released by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, J&K has secured 6th position among 12 Himalayan and North-Eastern States, while its score has improved by 11 points over 2024.

The assessment has examined J&K’s preparedness and progress in electric mobility under three broad themes—-Transport Electrification, Charging Infrastructure Readiness and EV Research & Innovation.

Under Transport Electrification, J&K has scored 33 points, registering an improvement of eight points over 2024. The performance, however, remains uneven, with the report showing considerable gaps in several policy and implementation indicators.

The Union Territory has secured a full score of 100 in commercial EV registration, while its score for private EV registration stands at 21. At the same time, the indicators relating to Government EV procurement, purchase incentives and transition initiatives have recorded zero scores. The UT has also scored 46 in fuel price parity, indicating that conventional fuel economics continue to have a bearing on the pace of transition towards electric mobility.

J&K’s score under Charging Infrastructure Readiness stands at 32, reflecting the sharpest improvement among the three themes, with a 16-point rise over 2024. The assessment gives J&K a score of 51 for charger-to-vehicle ratio, while power availability has received a full score of 100.

However, the report has flagged significant gaps in supporting infrastructure and policy. J&K has recorded zero scores for capital subsidies for charging, charging infrastructure incentives and building by-laws for EVs. The score for renewable energy usage in charging infrastructure is 17, suggesting considerable scope for integrating clean energy into the expanding EV charging network.

The third major area——EV Research & Innovation Status has received a score of only 25 points, though this too represents a 12-point improvement over 2024. J&K has scored 25 in EV start-ups, while the score for R&D initiatives is zero. The UT, however, has secured a score of 62 for patents, indicating some activity in the innovation ecosystem despite the absence of recorded R&D initiatives under the assessment.

The overall figures indicate that while J&K has made measurable progress in electric mobility during the past year, the report points towards gaps in policy support, incentives, charging ecosystem development and research-oriented interventions.

The report highlights J&K’s efforts to accelerate electric mobility, particularly through expansion of its public transport fleet. It states that J&K is doubling its smart electric bus fleet, with an additional 200 e-buses planned to serve urban commuters and environmentally sensitive tourism and pilgrimage circuits.

The move is expected to expand the use of electric public transport while reducing dependence on conventional vehicles in urban and high-footfall areas.

The report also identifies a potentially significant strategic advantage for J&K in the form of estimated 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves, which could position the region as a potential raw-material hub for India’s battery and electric-vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.

Significantly, the assessment has recommended that J&K frame and notify an EV Policy to enable a comprehensive and integrated approach towards e-mobility. It has further recommended implementation of appropriate incentives and initiatives to promote EV adoption, charging infrastructure development and support for research and innovation in the Union Territory.

The recommendations assume significance in view of the gaps reflected in the indicator-wise assessment, particularly the absence of scores for purchase incentives, Government EV procurement, charging subsidies, charging infrastructure incentives, EV-related building by-laws and R&D initiatives.