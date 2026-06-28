J&K | School Education Dept Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Transfer Policy-2026
JAMMU, Jun 28: The School Education Department has placed the draft Transfer Policy-2026 in the public domain and invited comments, suggestions and objections from stakeholders and the general public. The department has given 15 days for submitting feedback, after which...
JAMMU, Jun 28: The School Education Department has placed the draft Transfer Policy-2026 in the public domain and invited comments, suggestions and objections from stakeholders and the general public.
The department has given 15 days for submitting feedback, after which the suggestions received will be examined before the policy is finalised.
Advertisement
Advertisement