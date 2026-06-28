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Home / Latest News / J&K | School Education Dept Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Transfer Policy-2026

J&K | School Education Dept Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Transfer Policy-2026

JAMMU, Jun 28: The School Education Department has placed the draft Transfer Policy-2026 in the public domain and invited comments, suggestions and objections from stakeholders and the general public. The department has given 15 days for submitting feedback, after which...

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Daily Excelsior
01:10 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 28: The School Education Department has placed the draft Transfer Policy-2026 in the public domain and invited comments, suggestions and objections from stakeholders and the general public.

The department has given 15 days for submitting feedback, after which the suggestions received will be examined before the policy is finalised.

See detail click here....

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