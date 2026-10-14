J&K School Education Department Revises School Timings In Kashmir Division From Oct 15

Srinagar, Oct 14: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday announced revised timings for government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division, with the new schedule coming into effect from October 15, 2026.

According to Order No. 410-DSEK of 2026, dated October 14, all schools falling within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall function from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Meanwhile, schools located outside the municipal limits of Srinagar district, as well as those in other areas of the Kashmir Province, shall operate from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

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The order, issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir, applies to both government and recognised private educational institutions.

The Directorate has directed all concerned institutions to strictly adhere to the revised schedule without any deviation.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the School Education Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Education Officers and other concerned officials for information and strict implementation.

The Director of Information has also been requested to ensure wide publicity of the order through print and electronic media.

The revised timings will remain applicable from October 15, 2026, as specified in the official order.