JAMMU, Nov 16: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Jitendra Kumar on Monday conducted an in-depth inspection of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Baramulla railway section, which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, to review and further strengthen security arrangements, an official of the Northern Railway's Jammu Division said.

Senior divisional security commissioner of the Jammu Division, Aditya, along with other senior officers and staff of the RPF, were present during the inspection, the official said.

He said the inspection covered various railway stations, tunnels, bridges, tracks, signalling system and sensitive locations, including the world's highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Bridge. (Agencies)