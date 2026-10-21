J&K Roller Skating Championship from Nov 5

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Roller Sports Association will organise the UT Roller Skating Championship-cum-selection trials for the 64th National Roller Skating Championship at MA Stadium, Jammu, from November 5 to 7 and on November 9.

Skaters from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to participate in various disciplines, including speed skating, roller hockey, inline hockey, downhill, roller derby, classical freestyle and other events.

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The championship will provide a platform for skaters to showcase their talent and compete for selection to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the national championship. Interested skaters can contact Kamal Anand at 9419359299 or PP Singh at 9419112005 for further details regarding participation and registration.