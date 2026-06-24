J&K revolutionises PDS, hundreds of services available online: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that Jammu and Kashmir revolutionised the public delivery system by making hundreds of services available online.

Sinha while addressing "Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery" Regional Workshop said that J&K topped the national e-service delivery rankings.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

"In 2020, we set out to build a Jammu and Kashmir where the government reaches the citizens' doorstep. With a 'people first' approach, we revolutionised public service delivery. From just 35 online services in 2020 to more than 1,100 by 2023, the UT topped the national e-service delivery rankings," he said.

Click here to watch video

The LG said his administration has achieved historic transformations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the inclusive development revolution that was driven by the three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

"We made Panchayati Raj institutions the strongest voice and largest participants in governance. Through 'Block Diwas' and 'Back to Village' campaigns, we tried to ensure services reach doorsteps, infrastructure meets local needs, and policies flow from the grassroots up," he said.

Sinha said the Government put the common person's aspirations at the core of the administration.

"By ensuring accountability and citizen participation, we have translated a commitment to multi-generational change into reality within three years and rebuilt a powerful relationship of trust with citizens," he added.

The LG urged the participants from Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to study the grassroots service delivery models of Jammu Kashmir including BEAMS-EMPOWERMENT, Aapki Zameen-Aapki Nigrani and "Your Mobile -Our Office" which had transformed service delivery and program implementation in villages.

"More than 15,000 Common Service Centre outlets are operational in J&K today. Of the 4,290 panchayats, 4,211 are connected to this network, representing an impressive 98.16 percent coverage. The remaining 79 panchayats are in very remote and border areas where connectivity remains a challenge," he said.

Sinha urged for strengthening a culture of knowledge exchange and said that it is essential to share successful models, best practices, and innovations from each state and Union Territory so that service delivery at the last mile becomes more effective.

"I believe events like this will foster mutual learning and cooperation. A successful panchayat model in Haryana can inspire a panchayat in Karnataka. Similarly, an innovative initiative from Jammu Kashmir can open new possibilities in Jharkhand," he said.

The LG said that the regional conference on service delivery is a reflection of three core traits of India- unity in diversity, strength through cooperation, and prosperity through service.

"I am confident these qualities together will build local governance rooted in collaboration, participation, and a spirit of change. Our objective must be clear: to develop Panchayats where every citizen can access services digitally, grievances are resolved quickly, decisions are taken collectively, and accountability is systemic. We must remember that the panchayat of the future will not be merely an administrative unit. They will be a dynamic centre of innovation, equal opportunity, sustainable development, and public trust," he said.

The LG shared key recommendations with the participants to implement in their respective states.

"My first recommendation is to establish a "Village Innovation Lab" in every panchayat. My second recommendation is to run modern capacity-building programmes in every panchayat so leaders grow confident and capable of building self-reliant, progressive villages. My third recommendation is to institutionalise participatory budgeting in every panchayat. My fourth recommendation is to mainstream sustainable development models like Green Jammu Kashmir, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Ek Ped Beti Ke Naam. My fifth recommendation is to put women in leadership roles across all schemes," he said.