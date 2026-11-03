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Home / Latest News / J&K Revenue Deptt Empowers DCs To Handle Section 32 Land Correction Cases

J&K Revenue Deptt Empowers DCs To Handle Section 32 Land Correction Cases

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has issued an order clarifying that suits for the correction of entries in the Record of Rights under Section 32 of the J&K Land Revenue Act can be entertained...

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Daily Excelsior
05:25 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 3: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has issued an order clarifying that suits for the correction of entries in the Record of Rights under Section 32 of the J&K Land Revenue Act can be entertained by Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners (acting as Collectors) without being barred by the former one-year limitation linked to Section 49.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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